Bad weather in the province of Turin, a taxi driver died

A 56 year old man, Ezio Cauda, taxi driver, died last night after a tree uprooted by the strong wind fell in his car. It happened in Pino Torinese, in the province of Turin. Unharmed, however, the passenger who was on the Taxi with Cauda. The victim, married and father of two children, got stuck between the metal sheets, and died instantly. TO Chivassoon the other hand, the wind and rain have seriously damaged the PalaLancia in Chivasso, a sports hall used by various associations. The coverage of the plantof about 1500 square meters, was uprooted and fell causing various damages also inside the structure.



