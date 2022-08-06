Diego Bertie will have his last goodbye in strict private. The wake of the renowned Peruvian actor will be held in privacy only with his family and friends. In this way, the possibility of his remains entering the world for the last time was ruled out. Great National Theater.

Family rejects the Mincul proposal

After knowing the death of Diego Bertie last August 5, the owner of the Ministry of Culture (Mincul), Alejandro Salas, reported that the Grand National Theater was available to the actor’s family. However, this proposal would have been rejected by the family.

“We hereby inform you that At the request of the family, the farewell to our beloved Diego Bertie will be held in strict private, with a very intimate ceremony, with his direct family ”, reads the statement issued by the actor’s advertising agency, 11y6 Managament.

Statement on the wake of Diego Bertie. Photo: Instagram Capture/ 11y6management

Diego Bertie’s family ask to respect their privacy

Likewise, Diego Bertie’s agency addressed the actor’s followers and assured that they will be informed in a timely manner about the commemoration mass of the first month of the artist’s death, which would take place on September 5.

“To his followers, we will communicate about a mass commemorating the first month of his departure. Let us all pray for Diego and for the family, that they find peace and resignation. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement added.

What will happen to the remains of Diego Bertie?

Diego Bertie’s family made the decision to cremate the actor’s remains, according to América TV. The cremation of the body of the protagonist of “Reportage on death” will take place in the Jardines de la Paz cemetery.