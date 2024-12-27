Very bad news for Luka Doncic at the end of the year. The Slovenian suffers a strain in his left calf which will keep him away from the slopes for at least a month, as reported by ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks player supported badly during the match against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day and had to leave the stadium on crutches.

During that period that you will be away, Doncic will miss at least 15 gamesso he will not be competing for MVP this season, an award for which last year he placed third behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

To qualify for that MVP, Players must play at least 65 gameslosing a maximum of 17 matches. With this new injury and the duels in which he has already been absent previously, Doncic will be off the court in 22.

Luka’s loss is very sensitive for the Dallas Mavericks, who will have to place even greater trust in Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompsonits other stars, to maintain its privileged position in the West.