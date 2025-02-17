Cycling is no stranger to the times that run in society. If there is no reel, if it is not in Strava, if it does not climb on social networks, it does not exist. And Tadej Pogacar is still a 26 -year -old, who uses Instagram for his enjoyment, as a fun, but also to launch intimidating messages.

A week ago, Pogachar, the best squad cyclist, capable of winning the turn, the tour and the World Cup in 2024, hung a video rolling for one of the paws of the Paris-Roubaix. And the fan made his mouth water thinking that one day he will dare to want to win in the goal of the velodrome, one of the two monuments that are missing.

The fourth tour and more things

In addition to trying to repeat the Tour, the Slovenian has included in his calendar four races that are missing: the Sanremo, the E3, the Ghent-Wevelgem and the Dauphiné

At the moment, it seems that it will not be in 2025 but the Slovenian champion has in mind to have all the great races. Something that is clear in his calendar for this year in which he aspires to beat the Tour of France for the fourth time, which would match Froome and place him only one step away from the Indurain, Hinault, Merckx and Anchetil, but in the that has also included four evidence that has never been able to seize: La Milan-Sanremo, the classic that has been resisted as none, the E3 of Harelbeke, the Gante-Wevelgem and, in addition, in June, the Dauphiné, Where he must meet again, just before the Tour, with his great rival, Jonas Vingegaard.

This Monday, a week after recognizing the cobblestones, Pogacar put a dorsal again in the Tour de los Emiratos, a choice nothing casual. The UAE leader has just renewed until 2030 with the team led by Gianetti and Matxin and the mandamases who put the money wanted their great star in their career after two years of absence. He already participated and took the victory in both 2021 and 2022.

New mount

The Slovenian, renewed until 2030, keeps the block in the UAE and has a new ‘Aero’ bicycle

Obviously, after impressing the world last season with attacks at 80 kilometers of finish or even 100, as in the World Cup in Switzerland, it is the great favorite. As almost always. Playful and happy, in the first stage, flat in the desert, he even tried to surprise the sprinters taking advantage of the fact that the last kilometer chopped up. He started in the absence of 300 meters but this time the Italian Milan was well followed – who won – and the Belgian Philipsen, by the way, the last winner in the Via Rome of Sanremo. Both will cross them again on March 22.

Pogachar, who has practically ruled out defending the Rosa del Turo Maglia as he did with the Volta to Catalunya (March 24-30) to focus on the pavés and the Ardenas, he will not step on or walk the rainbow jersey through Spanish roads not to be That he decides to run the return to Spain, a race in which he became known in 2019 and that is another one that is pending. Everything will depend on what happens in the Tour (from July 5 to 27), with the reappearance of three colossi such as Superbagnères, Mont Ventoux and La Plagne.

The rivals are reinforced

Vingegaard adds to the cast of the vism to the twin Simon Yates and Campenaerts, the Soudal of Evenepoel looks for new lieutenants in Valentin Paret-Paintre and Schachmann and the Red Bull arrives Van Gils, Treatnik, Pellizzari and Lazkano to protect Roglic

After the 25 victories last year, a course that is already among the best in history, Pogacar and his team do not want to fall asleep in the laurels and in winter they have been working and looking for improvements. Marginal gains, they call them. Therefore, they have asked Colnago an aerodynamic bicycle and already have one, the Y1rs Aero Bike, with a more relaxed geometry, shorter and higher that allows the cyclist to go to the cyclist, to save watts and save strength when They reach 50 km/h.

In the market, the UAE has opted for the continuity of the block and to add to the great Spanish promise Pablo Torres, which joins Juan Ayuso, Igor Arrieta and Adrià Pericas in the team. More their rivals have been reinforced. Vingegaard’s vism adds to the Simon Yates twin (Adam is with Pogacar) and Championaerts to his cast, while Evenepoel and Landa seeks new lieutenants in Valentin Paret-Paintre and Schachmann. The Red Bull arrives Van Gils, Treatnik, Pellizzari and Oier Lazkano to protect Roglic. Any help is little against genius.

New fall of Egan Bernal

Kwiatkowski triumphs in Jaén

At age 34, Michal Kwiatkowski, winner twice from the Pioneer Strade Bianche (2015 and 2022), showed that he is a specialist in the sterrato to succeed in the 4th edition of the classic Jaén Paraíso Interior, happening in the palmarés to Oier Lazkano. The Polish of the INEOS attacked 12 km from Úbeda’s goal to leave the Vitorian Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) behind, to which the Mexican of the Toro (UAE), arriving from behind, relegated to the third final position. The podium is a grand prize for good performance for the Basque cyclist, which was escaped with six other runners from before km 20 of the test.

Egan Bernal, teammate of Kwiatkowski, suffered a fall in the final stretch and could not finish since he had to be transferred to the hospital with a possible clavicle fracture.

The 2019 Tour champion and the 2021 turn premiered the Colombian champion jersey that he obtained on February 9. It was his first victory in the three years that have passed since his serious accident against a bus when he trained in January 2022. The climber was already several times second last season, in the Queralt in La Volta, after Pogacar, for example, for example, But I hadn’t won. Now fall again