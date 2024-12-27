The Grizzlies returned to the path of victory by defeating the Toronto Raptors 155-126 this Thursday at the FedExForum in Memphis, but not everything was happiness for Santi Aldama’s team since the Spanish player left the match due to injury.

Three minutes into the game, Aldama, 23, suffered an injury to his left ankle when he was preparing to throw and when the game was 20-35.

The power forward remained on the ground for a few seconds while Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins asked him if he was okay, but Aldama tried to get up and couldn’t get off the field on his own, so he was helped by two of his teammates. companions. In those three minutes of play, the Spaniard scored four points and had three rebounds.

Aldama is a serious candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. He has been one of the Grizzlies’ most consistent players, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

After his departure, those at home seemed to be unfocused. From a lead of 19 the Grizzlies went to one of only 7 points at the end of the first quarter in which they won 43-35.

But then the Memphis team swept. The Grizzlies starters made themselves felt and in what way. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 rebounds, 31 points and six assists in 32 minutes. Zach Edey was not far behind and also had 21 points, 16 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Desmond Bane finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds, Jaylen Wells with 17 points and Ja Morant with 15 points and 9 assists so that in general all the starters shined tonight against the Raptors.

Indiana Pacers, 114 – Oklahoma City Thunder, 120

The Thunder confirmed this Thursday why they are the leaders of the NBA’s Western Conference by beating the Indiana Pacers 114-120, who fought until the end and were coming off five consecutive wins.

The Oklahoma City team came back thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 45 points in 38 minutes, also had eight rebounds and eight assists, in a great night in which he showed his worth.

Men like Jalen Williams were also important, who in 36 minutes distributed five assists, had four rebounds and scored 20 points; Luguentz Dort played 35 minutes with 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist and Isahiah Harstentein who achieved a double-double in 34 minutes with his 13 rebounds, one assist and 11 points.

Nothing came out of the Thunder in a first quarter to forget offensively, while the Pacers were given absolutely everything at home, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The first quarter ended 29-19 in favor of the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder stayed in the game exclusively because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 16 points in the second quarter that ended 32-34 with which the Oklahoma City quintet went to the locker room with a 61-53 scoreline.

The Indiana team, on the other hand, had one of the protagonists of the game in Andrew Nembhard as he did not stop scoring difficult baskets and scored 15 points in just two halves.

But after halftime things were even at 79-79 with 1:36 left in the third quarter. And from there the Thunder seemed to revive by going up by two with a great Gilgeous-Alexander who in 30 minutes of play had 29 points, however they ended up down 84-83.

Nembhard finished for the Pacers with 10 rebounds, 23 points and seven assists in 29 minutes, which would not prevent what was going to happen in the last quarter. The Thunder came back and won 114-120 to make it clear who is in charge in the game. West.

Milwaukee Bucks, 105 – Brooklyn Nets, 111

Seventeen days after being beaten in Brooklyn by the Bucks (113-118), Spanish coach Jordi Fernández’s Nets celebrated their sweet revenge in Milwaukee by winning 105-111.

If last December 9 the architect of the away victory was Giannis Antetokounmpo, today the Greek-Nigerian power forward did not have action due to physical discomfort and the baton was taken by wing Khris Middleton with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes of play.

Center Brook Lopez also gave hope to the new NBA Cup champion with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 34 minutes and wing Bobby Portis with 18, in addition to 8 rebounds and 4 assists. But three swallows do not make a summer.

Fernández’s team gave magic to their night with a solid production from power forward Cameron Jhonson, center Noah Clowney and point guard Shake Milton, who combined with a production of 69 points. Jhonson also contributed agility by capturing 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Clowney grabbed 4 rebounds and assisted 2 times, and Milton completed his task by stealing 2 rebounds.

The Nets hinted at their intentions from the first set by winning 25-27, but Doc Rivers’ students took a turn by dominating the second quarter with a ten-point lead (34-24).

The locals fell into ostracism once again by losing 23-25 ​​after the break and were diluted in the last quarter by falling with a 12-point difference (23-35).

By then, the Brooklyn team’s production was supported by the performance of center Nicolas Claxton, who brought his team 13 points, and by point guard Keon Jhonson’s 12.

The Bucks, who were disappointing at the beginning of the season, disappointed again today, and for two reasons, since today they started as favorites at their home, the Fiserv Forum, and against a rival that arrived undermined by the absence of Bojan Boggdanovic and Cameron Thomas.