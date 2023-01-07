With summaryDenzel Dumfries will quickly want to forget tonight’s game. Due to an unfortunate own goal from the Dutchman in stoppage time, Internazionale was stuck with a 2-2 draw at Monza.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
07-01-23, 23:24
For a long time there seemed to be no problem for Internazionale, where Dumfries started on the bench. His replacement, Mattteo Darmian, put the team ahead in the 10th minute on a request from Alessandro Bastoni. Despite Monza, number 14 in Serie A, equalizing a minute later, the Milan club went to rest with a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal from brand new world champion Lautaro Martinez.
Dumfries did not enter the field until around the 80th minute, mainly with the aim of defending the minimal lead. However, he did the exact opposite. In the third minute of stoppage time, he tried to prevent Monza defender Loca Caldirola from heading on goal. That worked, but as a result the cross came exactly wrong on his own head, after which the ball disappeared exactly in the corner behind André Onana: 2-2.
Inter Milan is now 7 points behind leaders Napoli and has played a game less. The Simone Inzaghi team also has to tolerate Juventus and fellow townsman AC Milan in the competition.
Serie A numbers
View all videos about Serie A, all results, the program, the standings and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
View the summary of Monza – Inter here
Program and results Serie A
Stand Series A
Watch all videos and summaries about Serie A here
Statistics Series A
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Bad #luck #Denzel #Dumfries #party #Monza #goal #injury #time
Leave a Reply