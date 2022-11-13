It is not long before the first concert of bad bunny in Peru. However, many fans still disagree that Tourista is the cooper of ‘Bad Rabbit’, as they do not consider that the style of music produced by the band is the right one to accompany the Puerto Rican.

Likewise, with the exposure of past interviews in which members of the group said that they did not identify with urban music, the followers demand with greater constancy in networks the presence of another artist, such as Pharaoh Love Shady.

Bad Bunny in Lima. Photo: composition / The Republic

Bad Bunny fans want Pharaoh Love Shady as opening act

Through social networks, fans of bad bunny expressed their discontent and issued comments against touristand pointed out that other Peruvian artists would have fit better with the profile of an opening act for Benito.

Names like Leslie Shaw, DJ Peligro and even Mario Hart were just some of the proposals that Internet users gave. However, the character that stood out the most was Pharaoh Love Shady, who is hailed to become the guest musician for the concerts.

Bad Bunny fans want Pharaoh Love Shady to be the opening act. Photo: Twitter

Tourista defends herself against criticism

Rui Pereira, leader of tourist He spoke of the criticism they have received since it was announced that they will be the band that will open the two Bad Bunny concerts in Peru. The young man expressed his excitement for this opportunity and said that his music is up to the expected event.

Did they change their mind? Some members of the Tourista band explained that they are not attached to the urban genre. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram Bad Bunny/ YouTube capture

“How can we not accept to open the show of the number one artist in the world at the moment two dates in a row with the National Stadium full! I have always liked Bad Bunny, since he appeared for a long time, “he expressed for El Popular.

In addition, he added that he could not get a ticket due to lack of money, without imagining that some time later they would be chosen as the guest band. “I like music in general and I value and appreciate the artist. I wanted to go to the concert, only I didn’t have money to pay the ticket. Now I am going to open the concert,” he added.

The members of the band Tourista referred to Bad Bunny and reggaeton in an interview three years ago. Photo: Facebook capture

Tourista assures that she does not hate Bad Bunny

tourist spoke exclusively with Carlos Orozco and Hugo Lezama, creators of Moloko Podcast, and they clarified that they never wanted to despise Bad Bunny, nor the music he produces. In addition, they expressed their happiness at being chosen as the opening act for ‘Bad Rabbit’.