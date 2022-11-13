Is another controversy coming? Gisela Valcarcel began a new gala of “The great show”, welcoming Giuliana Rengifo as the first participant of the night. However, she caused surprise by asking ‘Apotheosis’ that he give his microphone to Facundo González, because he does not use it.

“Aldo, lend him your microphone, it doesn’t work for you” He commented in front of cameras. However, seconds later he retracted his comment and tried to change the subject by flattering Aldo Díaz’s outfit, who was uncomfortable with the situation. “Aldo came so well this day, put him on then. (…) So much to come back here”, said ‘Señito’.