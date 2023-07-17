BAC opts for an adventure in Saudi Arabia.

What is a good market to offer your niche product? A market with enough rich people who are ready for new toys on a regular basis. And that brings us to Briggs Automotive Company (BAC). The British sports car brand, known for the Mono, has opened a dealer network in Saudi Arabia. The umpteenth Porsche or Ferrari is also so boring, isn’t it.

It is part of BAC’s global plan to market the brand more widely. The brand previously announced that it would open three dealers in the United States, two dealers in Asia and now it’s the turn of the Middle East. In short, BAC pulls out all the stops to address a new target group outside Europe.

Having a worldwide dealer network is the next important step for the brand. BAC exports 80% of the cars they produce in 45 different countries.

To tempt potential customers in Saudi Arabia to the new BAC Mono R, the British automaker had taken the device to the Saudi Grand Prix. Now that the dealer is active in the country, orders can finally be recorded. BAC has entered into a partnership with Veloce Life in Saudi Arabia, a local specialist in exclusive cars.

The first deliveries should take place later this year. The very first copy can now be admired in the brand new showroom. This is a Mono R in naked carbon, so that the structure of the lightweight material is clearly visible.

