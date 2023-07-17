The new Seahorse residential area in Hengelo is almost ready. But somewhere in a corner there is still a lot of construction going on. Especially evenings and Saturdays. Because Herman and Marjolein de Lange build their house themselves. This saves them a considerable amount of money. “But I’m not going to stand here in the rain. It must be fun…”
