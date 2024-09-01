“Military Chronicle”: Azovites were the target of Iskander strikes on Kharkov

The target of the Iskander operational-tactical missile strikes on Kharkov was the deployment point of the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (“Azov”, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). About this reports “War Chronicle”.

“From what we have been able to analyze (and verify) recently, nine Iskanders in honor of the 3rd assault (and other formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) in Kharkov is perhaps the most massive strike per target. Even the 47th Magura did not fly like that in the Sumy region at the height of the Kursk strike,” the publication says.

Earlier it was reported that more than ten explosions occurred in Kharkov during the day on September 1. The head of the Ukrainian Kharkov Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov confirmed explosions and reported damage to infrastructure in the city. In turn, Telegram– the channel “Kharkov 1654” wrote that “many arrivals in one place” were recorded.