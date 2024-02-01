'The Life of Jesus' is the new film that film director Martin Scorsese will begin working on after his meeting with the Pope Francisco. Likewise, Scorsese has demonstrated his interest in making the story about the son of God innovative and out of the ordinary. However, this project has a different addition, since the Pope himself has revealed for the filmmaker a work of inspiration for this new film.

Pope Francis suggested to Martin Scorsese take into account the prologue of the book 'A Divine Plot' for your new film. According to CNN, this request would have been heard, since the filmmaker would have reflected it in 'The Life of Jesus'.

How was the meeting of Martin Scorsese and Pope Francis?

The meeting of Martin Scorsese and the Pope Francisco It was in May 2023. As CNN points out, this fleeting meeting took place within the framework of a conference of writers, poets and filmmakers inspired by Catholicism. It is in this committee that Scorsese was encouraged to reveal his intentions to make a Christian film, but It was the Pope who proposed the work 'A Divine Plot' to be part of history.

What is the book 'A Divine Plot' about?

On the official website of the Vatican, the Pope Francisco highlights that Jesus is a controversial figure even among his own disciples, almost a misfit, 'who doesn't fit in, who doesn't conform'. He prefers the excluded and sometimes 'reacts harshly, as when he expels the merchants from the temple.' “Let us not be afraid of seeing Jesus misunderstood by his people. Let us rather question our own capacity for judgment and understanding of the Gospel,” he wrote.

What is the duration of 'The Life of Jesus'?

'The Life of Jesus' will last 80 minutesthus he relieved him Martin Scorsese for the Los Angeles Times. This significant change from his previous work reflects his intention to offer a more digestible story and move away from “the stigma associated with organized religion,” in his words. Scorsese aims to present the teachings of Jesus in an engaging way and avoid indoctrination, believing that a shorter length of the film will facilitate this goal.

How many religious films has Martin Scorsese made?

One of the first Christian films he made Martin Scorsese was 'The Last Temptation of Christ', in 1988, 'Silence', in 2016. When he released this second film, the director said, during an interview with The Times, that his work is not explicitly religious, although he admits that through it he seeks “basic fundamental beliefs.”

When is Martin Scorsese's 'The Life of Jesus' released?

According to Martin Scorsese, For CNN, the film 'The Life of Jesus' has the script completed. Furthermore, the filmmaker confirmed that the production of this film It will begin recording at the end of 2024, so its premiere will arrive in mid-2025.

Martin Scorsese in his meeting with Pope Francis. Photo: YouTube screenshot

