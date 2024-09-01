by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, what a triumph at home

For a Monegasque driver who drives a Ferrari and at the same time does not have a World Championship car, you cannot ask for more than winning the GPs. Monte Carlo And Monza.Charles Leclerc he succeeded in the same year, scoring a one-two that Maranello had been looking for since 1979 (the days of Jody Scheckter) and that even Michael Schumacher chased in vain.

Leclerc’s words

“The emotion was strong and it was a very special day. From the beginning I managed to take a position on George at the start, then I saw that the McLarens were fighting. When I overtook Lando I immediately believed in victory. I saw that Oscar and McLaren in general had more pace than us, and when we undercut Lando I told myself that maybe I would lose the race“, this is the comment of the Monegasque to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

“But I stayed focused and I knew that managing the front left would be the key thing for the race.“, he continued. “Once they both stopped I started pushing and I knew there was a good chance to win again here. As a driver I shouldn’t have emotions, but before being a driver I’m a person. It’s very difficult to be stone when you win both in Monaco both in Monza in front of all the fans. It’s really special, once again in the last 3-4 laps I was looking at the grandstands on the left outside the First Variant because everyone was standing. It was again a really special day, with memories that will last forever. I hope the same goes for the fans on the track and also in front of the TV. Tonight I’ll let myself go and sleep, without partying“.

Now Leclerc does not want to relive the post-Monte Carlo experience, when his victory was followed by four races of extreme suffering: “Ferrari has done a great job, we had guys here on Thursday who were seeing the paddock for the first time, there are a lot of production people from whom we are asking a lot. It’s difficult because we want the pieces faster and faster, but I know how much they pushed and credit goes to them and the development guys. who have done better parts. We still have to be careful, we saw how difficult it was after Monaco. This is a very particular track where we went fast and I couldn’t be happier with today because Monaco and Monza are two races that for me are much more important than others, but we have to stay focused. Tomorrow there will be a total reset, we must not go to Baku with the same expectations because it will be a completely different track. McLaren remains the first force, but I will do my best“.