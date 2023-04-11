Azizi Real Estate Development Company increased its contribution to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by 50 million dirhams, bringing the total donation to the campaign in less than two weeks. To 100 million dirhams, it represents the largest single contribution to the campaign, which aims to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably.

The “Azizi Real Estate Development Company” was at the forefront of the contributors to the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, with the opening of the door for donations to individuals, institutions, economic events, and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The generous contribution translates the established values ​​of giving in the Emirates, and the comprehensive community response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to contribute to the launch of the endowment fund and relief to the distressed and needy around the world.

The company pledged to provide 100 million dirhams over five years, to contribute to the provision of food support and elements of food security for the less fortunate in many countries of the world.

The founder and chairman of the company, Mirwais Azizi, said that the exceptional and innovative humanitarian initiatives launch a sustainable system for positive change, which contributes to improving the quality of human life, preserving human dignity and alleviating suffering in the neediest communities around the world.

He added: «We learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that the ceiling of charitable work in the Emirates has no limits, which is translated by the campaign to stop one billion meals, which is a milestone in charitable and humanitarian initiatives, in a way that contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position on the map of humanitarian work. charity on a global scale.

Dear Mirwais:

• “We learned from Mohammed bin Rashid that the ceiling of charitable work has no limits.”

• “The campaign (stopping a billion meals) is a milestone in charitable and humanitarian initiatives.”