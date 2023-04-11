When police in the US state of Missouri arrested a 78-year-old woman for robbing a bank, they realized that the woman had previously been prosecuted for trying to do the same in two more banks.

The authorities say that Bonnie Gooch He entered a bank branch and handed the teller a note demanding thousands of dollars in cash.

Before leaving – taking the loot – he handed him another note that said: “Thanks, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to scare you.”

Gooch is now in jail, and must post $25,000 bail.

The robbery

According to official testimony obtained by the local newspaper The Kansas City Star, Gooch entered the Goppert Financial Bank headquarters on April 5, wearing a black N95 mask, black sunglasses and plastic gloves.

Later, he passed a note to the cashier that said: “I need 13,000 small bills,” say the documents seen by the newspaper.

Prosecutors said that, at one point, surveillance cameras show Gooch pounding on the counter, asking for the money to be handed over faster.

Afterward, he can be seen driving away in his Buick Enclave, handicapped parking permit displayed.

“Robbery in Progress”

Prosecutors say police officers who responded to the “burglary in progress” alarms arrived on the scene soon after.

They found Gooch in his car, with a strong smell of alcohol and bills lying on the floor of the vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with the crime of robbery or attempted robbery of a financial institution.

“When the officers first approached him, they were a bit confused … the one who got out of the car was a little old lady,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright told the Kansas City Star. “At first I didn’t. We were sure we had the right person.”

However, this isn’t Gooch’s first run-in with the law.

Background

Gooch already has two prior convictions: one for a robbery in California in 1977 and another for a bank robbery in 2020.in which he reportedly handed the cashier a birthday card that read “this is a robbery.”

His probation for the 2020 robbery was up in November 2021.

Wright said Gooch had no “diagnosed illnesses” but because of his age, the department was making an effort to try to determine if any underlying health factors may have contributed to the incident.

