Conference LeagueAZ has qualified for the next qualifying round of the Conference League without any problems. In Sarajevo, tough Tuzla City was defeated for the second time (0-4) after the previous 1-0 home win. The Alkmaarders now play in the next round against the Scottish Dundee United.

It was soon apparent that the Bosnian opponent’s game at home, just like in Alkmaar, was characterized by hard tackles and solid body checks. It fits the game of the Bosnians who, even after the defeat in the Netherlands, wanted to withdraw far into their own penalty area with their giant defenders.

That initially made it difficult to play football for AZ, where a creative mind like right winger Hakon Evjen puts in a form that will not instill fear in any opponent.

And so the Bosnians, who were still too strong for Tre Penne – a club from San Marino in the previous round, remained alive for a long time and trainer Pascal Jansen continued to saunter nervously along the side, hoping for that one goal that could be liberating. to work. See also Finland's NATO entry "clear" threat - "military-technical" response

That goal came before half-time when summer asset Jens Odgaard reached the back line on the left and found a bet from Hakon Evjen, Dani de Wit. It is precisely De Wit and Odgaard who were jointly responsible for the only goal in that game a week ago in the home game.

Striker Vangelis Pavlidis and debutants Mayckel Lahdo and Fedde de Jong ultimately ensured a comfortable victory with their goals in the second half – when there was much more room for AZ. And so the fifty accompanying supporters from Alkmaar could celebrate a party in Sarajevo.





