During the Annapurna Showcase 2022 it was revealed that Hohokum is now available on PC via Steam. It had already been available on PlayStation for many years.

Hohokum is a 2D adventure extremely colorful in which we take control of a kind of snake that twirls in a series of stages. The aim is to bring life to every setting, finding passages and understanding how to interact with various elements on the screen.

There official description reads: “Explore extraordinary worlds. Become a curious creature, similar to a kite, and explore colorful worlds to discover. Interact with a variety of different characters, wacky toys and unusual environments to discover strange secrets … or simply go to walk around and be amazed and delighted by everything in front of you. With loads of objectives and activities to complete, Hohokum is like a huge playground in which to wander aimlessly and get lost big time. ”

Hohokum

