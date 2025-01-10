Ayuso points to Moncloa for her partner’s case: “If we talk about persecutions, here they have ‘number one'”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, continues to present herself as a victim of the Moncloa “media regime.” The regional leader insists on placing herself at the center of an accusation and a State operation instigated, according to her, by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. “If we talk about persecutions, here you have number one,” he noted this Friday in an interview given to Federico Jiménez Losantos’ program on esRadio.

Ayuso assures that she is the victim of a “state operation” and defends Miguel Ángel Rodríguez in the case of his partner

Ayuso assures that she, her “late father” and her “family environment” have been victims of persecution by the central Executive. And he adds that all those who remain outside “the North Korean part of the wall that the Government” of Sánchez has built also suffer these attacks.

These statements coincide with the argument defended in recent months by Ayuso and her team, who have tried to change the focus after the email that her partner, Alberto González Amador, sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, acknowledging his double tax fraud, became known.

Yesterday the Madrid president participated in the demonstrationn that was held at Puerta del Sol in Madrid to support Edmundo González, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony of the new president. The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the former presidents of the Government José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy also attended that concentration.

In the interview granted this Friday, Ayuso highlighted the “example” of the opposition leader María Corina Machado. The regional leader considers that Spanish society cannot “stop” or settle, going so far as to assure that although “it may seem exaggerated to many people” “dictatorships do not come in suddenly, you do not press a button and you are already in the dictatorship.” And he goes so far as to assure: “We have a lot to work and defend because if not, one day, Spain will end up just like Venezuela.”

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez insists on the hoax that the Prosecutor’s Office stopped an agreement with Ayuso’s partner



Continuing with this argument, the president insists that the Sánchez Government “tries” to dehumanize her with “insults” launched by all the ministers, while also maintaining that she “suffers daily” from the “media power” that the Moncloa has created. . “Everything shows you that this is going down a path of lack of absolute freedom and in some cases dictatorial,” he says.