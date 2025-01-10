Alcalá Norte’s achievements in 2024 have been spectacular. They have become the fashionable band, their first album ‘Alcalá Norte’ has been chosen the best of the year in many media outlets (including ABC); He is one of the twelve nominated for PAM Noise Award (Associated Music Journalists) due soon; Almost all the big festivals have booked them for next summer, and if that were not enough, their singer Álvaro Rivas has survived an appendix removal. But the best was yet to come.

Last Thursday, the singer of OasisLiam Gallagher recommended through Twitter to listen to the Sex Pistols, specifically the songs ‘God Save the Queen’ and ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’, and then send this message to beginning groups: «Unless your guitars and your fucking attitude resemble these nuggets of dats gone by then you can kiss my tubler bells.”

Perhaps in solidarity with the amateur scene, or perhaps just because Liam hesitated by messing with his soft stage style, the ‘community manager’ of Alcalá Norte, who is none other than their bassist Pablo Prieto (nicknamed Pablo ‘Admin’ for being the administrator of the group’s Twitter account), replied in capital letters: “UR ATTITUDE STINK” (“YOUR ATTITUDE STINKS”). The Mancunian singer saw him immediately and, fuming out of his ears, answered: “Fuck you,” leaving the bassist of the Ciudad Lineal band in confusion.

“The tweet had no message behind it, I just wanted to touch his balls,” explains David ‘Admin’ to ABC. «It was the dream of my life that Liam Gallagher insulted me, I am a happy boy, I’ll frame the tweet and I will continue looking for provocation,” says the bassist, who sends another little message to his contender: “Let him listen to ‘La Calle Elfo’, which is close to reaching a million views,” in reference to one of his greatest hits.









The Alcalá Norte Twitter account responded to Liam Gallagher’s insult with several tweets. The first, of pure stupefaction at the Oasis singer’s ‘casito’: “Don’t fuck with me.” Then David ‘Admin’ wrote: “I’m the happiest person in the world,” and then: “2025 insulted by Liam I have already completed all the tweeting work for the year “Now I can relax in my fucking 56 square meter mansion.” Shortly after, he shared an alleged conversation with his mother, concerned about the mess:

– What happened to Lión Galaguer (sic)?

– Nothing that has insulted me.

– And that’s good?

– Yes, it’s always good when Liam Gallagher insults you, it’s like a compliment.

Hours later, David was ironic about the media consequences of ‘beef’: “Now in the interviews they are going to ask me about Liam Gallagher and Rosalía and they are going to dehumanize me even more as a human being who feels things beyond this entire Twitter circus, it makes you think” (what about Rosalía is because the singer recommended Alcalá Norte on Twitter, which caused another good stir on the social network ).

Already at night, David ‘Admin’ did his thing again with another joking tweet in relation to the performance of his friends Carolina Durante in ‘The Revolt’. “ANOTHER FUCKING DEFEAT, I CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE.” An hour later he wrote: “I DON’T WORRY ABOUT THE REVOLT, WE ARE THE BEST RECORD OF THE YEAR AND LIAM GALLAGHER HAS INSULTED ME, EVERYTHING COMES, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, ZEN.” And right after, he posted the cover of ABC’s El Cultural that he shared with Carolina Durante, assuring: «THE DESTINY IS WRITTEN, WE ARE NEXT.

