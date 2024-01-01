This morning the traditional angel's flight dive from Ponte Cavour by 'Mister Ok', aka Maurizio Palmulli, the daredevil Roman who for 35 years, punctually at midday, threw himself into the Tiber, thus greeting the start, was unexpectedly cancelled. of the new year. A custom inaugurated in 1946 by the first 'Mister ok' Rick De Sonay, the Italian-Belgian who in costume and top hat was nicknamed this for the gesture he made with his hand to admirers and onlookers and then carried on by many others.

However, this morning Palmulli didn't feel like christening 2024 with a 36th dive: “I have a back problem, I tried until the end but then reason prevailed over my heart – Palmulli himself told Adnkronos – After 35 years we are making way for young people: we will try to find a replacement who, together with his colleagues, will carry on this Roman tradition.” 'Mister ok', 71 years old, is ready to “retire”, she concludes, “I will enjoy my five children and eight grandchildren”.