He Autonomous government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced this Tuesday, Christmas Eve, that it will keep the aid for public transport intact, up to 60 percent of the subsidy for the transport pass and 50 percent in the case of the multi-trip card, during the first half of next year.

The Community of Madrid It was pending the decision made by the Council of Ministers on the part that corresponds to the Ministry of Transport. Once confirmed that it maintains the subsidy up to 30 percent, if the communities do their part and extend it to at least 50 percent, the Ayuso Executive has decided that the aid will reach 60 percent in Madrid, as has happened until now.

The current bonuses on Madrid’s public transport, therefore, will remain intact until June 30, 2025, which is the deadline set by the Government of the Nation.

The Sánchez Government decided yesterday, Monday, to subsidize for six more months the 30 percent reduction in transportation to the autonomous communities and local entities that commit to implementing and complementing the discounts so that, at least, it is reduced by half. the price of its competitors’ ground transportation services for regular travelers. That is, they must finance a reduction of at least 20 percent from their budgets between January 1 and June 30, 2025.









Following this decision by the Government, the Community of Madrid has decided, therefore, to maintain the 60 percent reduction in the price of monthly public transport passes and 50 percent in the case of the multi-trip card, by extending these rates that They were already applied last year and they benefit the seven million users who use the Madrid network every year.

In addition, those over 65 years of age and children between 4 and 6 who have a children’s card will continue to enjoy this service for free. Regarding the 10-trip voucher, it will also have the same cost as in previous years, that is, 6.10 euros.

To this we must add the additional reductions for large families in the general category, which have a 20 percent reduction, and for those with special status, for which 50 percent will be deducted; In the case of people with a disability equal to or greater than 65 percent, the added discount is 20 percent.

As of June 30, 2025, these measures will be reviewed to study whether they continue or undergo any type of modification.

The following table details how prices remain in the first half of 2025:

– TITLES 30 DAYS

Children’s Card up to 6 years old FREE

More than 65 years FREE

Young €8.00

Normal zone A €21.80

Normal zone B1 €25.40

Normal zone B2 €28.80

Normal zone B3, C1 and C2 €32.80

Normal E1-E2 52.70