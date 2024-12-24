



Since he recovered from the injury he has once again shown a high level, enough to rightfully take over the Betis midfield. Johnny Cardoso is a key piece for Manuel Pellegrini and it is normal that there are teams that are interested in him to strengthen themselves in the upcoming transfer markets. Precisely, facing the winter souk, the green and white team is not only awaiting possible incorporations but also, for these to occur, there must be some exit, and if this leaves some added value, all the better.

The interest in the North American international is not new and on Sunday, in the clash against Rayo Vallecano, there were Tottenham emissaries at the Benito Villamarín following the developments of the Betis ‘4’ in situ, as reported Relief. The London club and the green and white, to make the negotiation for Giovani Lo Celso cheaper, agreed to introduce a purchase option valued at 25 million euros that expires at the beginning of July 2025 and without possible rights of subsequent trial.

At the Betic club they understand that a Cardoso sale operation could be good, not only to balance accounts (at the last General Shareholders’ Meeting the Heliopolitan entity reported that it would need to achieve sales worth 20 million euros before June 30 ), but it could also leave an interesting capital gain with which to go to the market and strengthen the team. It must be remembered that the midfielder signed for Betis almost a year ago, in the winter market of the 23-24 season, for around six million euros for 80% of his rights, so a sale in the agreed amounts – the 25 million option from Tottenham – would leave a large capital gain.

This matter will have to be followed closely, since at least once the season ends is when Tottenham can, if it deems appropriate, sign Johnny Cardoso or if, on the contrary, it tries to bring forward the hiring now in the winter market.