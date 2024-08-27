The Colombian women’s team which is ready to face the first match of the U-20 World Cup in the country could receive a strong blow after learning of the injury of Daniela Garavitowhich takes her out of the tournament.

The first reports warn that the player of Millionaires He was absent from training in Bogotá, who accompanied the group with a splint on his left leg.

Sad situation

It was later revealed that she had to undergo medical tests which confirmed a serious injury, which would take her out of the group and out of her participation in the World Cup.

Garavito has an injury to the collateral ligament and meniscus of his left knee, so he will not be with the National Team he coaches. Carlos Paniagua.

Colombia will debut in this competition against the Australian team next Saturday at 6 pm at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The Colombian Football FederationNeither the national team’s medical team nor the player herself have commented on the matter.

