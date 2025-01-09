Ayuso assures that she is the victim of a “state operation” and defends Miguel Ángel Rodríguez in the case of his partner

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, does not question the actions of her chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, in the public defense of her partner, Alberto González Amador. The right-hand man of the Madrid president testified this Wednesday as a witness in the Supreme Court for leaking to several media outlets the content of a confidential email exchanged between the lawyer of the president’s boyfriend and the prosecutor who was investigating him for tax fraud, Julián Salto . Rodríguez denied having spread the specific email that the high court is investigating.

Ayuso maintains that her chief of staff has “total freedom” to defend her and supports her actions. “If the affected person gives him free rein so that his information can be transferred to the media, I don’t know what the problem is,” he points out. Furthermore, he considers that it is “minutia” to know what “they said to each other” or who “sent them the e-mail.”

The president’s chief of staff was called to testify after the Prosecutor’s Office explained to the judge that he was the first to disseminate confidential communications between the businessman’s lawyer and prosecutor Salto on the night of March 13. Likewise, the email sent to the media was manipulated to imply that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement to the businessman and not the other way around, as had actually happened.

After Rodríguez’s statement, Ayuso maintains that “the important thing” is to know what the next steps were.” And he adds: “How has this State operation been orchestrated against me, simply to cause harm, to try to place politics in an unsustainable situation in which we are all equal.”

Ayuso maintains that she and her boyfriend are victims of an operation in which “the entire machinery of the State” is being used, as stated this Thursday after participating in the inauguration of the rector of the Polytechnic University. And he places the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the center of his attacks. “Sánchez is directly involved behind all of this,” he says.

In his speech this Thursday, Ayuso made a veiled reference to the messages that Rodríguez sent to the deputy director of elDiario.es, Esther Palomera. “We are going to crush you,” warned the right-hand man of the regional president, after this editorial team uncovered the investigation that González Amador had open for tax fraud.

The president maintains that Rodríguez’s actions were taken out of context and believes that this situation cannot be compared to “insults” that she receives from members of the central government. “If all of this is comparable to Mr. Rodríguez one day sending an email to a WhatsApp group or getting angry with a journalist, it seems to me that it is a bit out of place,” he considers.