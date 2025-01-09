The arrest of opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was released a few hours later, received international reactions and condemnation. Thus, the Spanish Government released a statement transferring the “total condemnation and concern” for the whereabouts of the opponent of the Government of Nicolás Maduro during the demonstrations called this Thursday in Caracas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sanctioned the arrest of opponents Rafael Tudares, Carlos Correa, Enrique Márquez and the rest of the political prisoners. “The physical integrity and freedom of expression and demonstration of everyone, especially that of opposition political leaders, must be protected and safeguarded,” the letter states. Despite this declaration, the Government has so far avoided recognizing the victory of the opponent Edmundo González.

The news of Machado’s disappearance was given by her own party, which reported that she had been “violently intercepted” as she left the demonstration organized in Chacao, in the metropolitan area of ​​the Venezuelan capital. “Maria Corina was violently intercepted as she left the concentration in Chacao. We hope to confirm your situation in minutes. Regime troops shot at the motorcycles that were transporting her,” Comando Venezuela wrote on its official social media profile.

Hours after the arrest, Machado’s campaign team confirmed that the opposition leader had been released. “They took her away by force. During the period of her kidnapping, she was forced to record several videos and was later released.“Comando Venezuela shared.

Feijóo recriminates Sánchez’s “silence”

For his part, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, harshly charged against the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, as well as against the former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and He criticized his “silence” in the face of Maduro’s “regime of terror.” That said, he warned that if González does not take office this Friday it will mean “a coup d’état”, a “usurpation of power” and a “fraud against the will of the people.”

“Spain is a nation allied with democrats, not with tyrants,” Feijóo proclaimed in his speech at the rally held at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol in defense of democracy in Venezuela, which No member of Sánchez’s Executive has attended. “There is no member of the Government of Spain here and I apologize on behalf of the majority of Spaniards,” he said.

Thus, Feijóo reproached the Government for its “proven complicity” with the Maduro regime. “We reject silence in the face of the regime of terror that is worsening in recent hours in Venezuela and We repudiate the proven complicity of the allies and the Government of Spain“, he stated.

Machado had come to participate in the demonstrations in favor of the victory of the opposition candidate Edmundo González in the last Venezuelan presidential elections and against Maduro’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for this Friday. Although it has not yet landed in Venezuela, González intends to attend to proclaim himself as the legitimate president.

The opposition leader reappeared after 133 days in hiding to send a strong message to citizens. “We are not afraid,” Machado shouted, a statement that has already become a slogan, while stating that the members of the Government “have been left alone internationally,” to which the protesters responded in unison with the cry of “freedom.” “.