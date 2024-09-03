The pretrial detention of 48-year-old French citizen Laurent Vinatier in Russia will be extended until at least 21 February 2025, a judge in a Moscow court announced on Tuesday 3 September. Vinatier, arrested at the beginning of June, is accused of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting “information in the field of military activities”, according to the authorities of the country led by Vladimir Putin.

#Preventive #detention #Frenchman #Laurent #Vinatier #Russia #extended #February