The pretrial detention of 48-year-old French citizen Laurent Vinatier in Russia will be extended until at least 21 February 2025, a judge in a Moscow court announced on Tuesday 3 September. Vinatier, arrested at the beginning of June, is accused of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting “information in the field of military activities”, according to the authorities of the country led by Vladimir Putin.
#Preventive #detention #Frenchman #Laurent #Vinatier #Russia #extended #February
Ukrainian War | Pictures and graphics show the traces of the Russian attack in Pultava
Helsingin sanomat compiled pictures and graphics of the missile attack on Pultavaa on Tuesday.A video circulating on social media shows...
Leave a Reply