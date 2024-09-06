Awards | Aalto University starts distributing money to masters of product development

Awards|The recognition award will be held in November. In the future, the prize will be awarded annually.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Aalto University awards product developers in November. The value of the prize is 16,000 euros, and in addition, one or more prizes of 8,000 euros will be awarded. The product development trailblazers award will be awarded on November 12 at the Design Factory premises.

at Aalto University product developers will be awarded in November.

Aalto University, the Academies of Technology, the city of Espoo and the 100-year foundation of the Technology Industry have established an award to reward those who participated in product development.

“When we talk about product development, we usually talk about how much money companies and the public sector spend on product development. The purpose of the award is to publicize the people who do product development. We are looking for bold insights into the way we work. It’s a team’s joint work, no one does it alone”, Aalto University professor of working life Pekka Pokela tells about the background of the award.

Pokela is a part-time working life professor at Aalto University. He has been involved in developing the award.

“As a working life professor, my goal is to emphasize the role of product development. The award is one way to reach the goal.”

Prize is worth 16,000 euros. In addition to this, one or more prizes with a value of 8,000 euros per prize will be awarded.

The product development trailblazers award will be awarded on November 12 at Aalto University’s Design Factory premises. The prize is to be awarded annually thereafter.

You can apply for the prize until September 15. Applications and additional information can be found at: https://designfactory.aalto.fi/award/.