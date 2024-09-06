The woman driver wakes up in the hospital. Nothing can make the discovery of the loss of her twin sister and son any less heartbreaking.

A couple of days have passed since what happened last Wednesday, theaccident involving a 39-year-old woman driving a Kia Sportage; Along with her, her twin sister and her 5-year-old son. The 39-year-old had been rushed to San Camillo in critical condition. Several hours later, when she woke up, the dramatic discovery.

Her first question to them was, “Where are they?” she asked. While she was in state of unconsciousness at the hospital everything was done for the other two, but there was nothing that could be done for the sister and the child, both of whom died instantly. Waking up and finding out that your sister and son were dead couldn’t have been more shocking.

The accident occurred on the evening of September 4th, around 8pm, in Neptuneat the intersection of Via Cervicione and Via del Commercialista. Sabrina Spallotta, seven months pregnant, was a passenger, while her sister, also six months pregnant, who later woke up in the hospital, was driving. The driver’s son was with them. They were going to the Kinsale Irish Pub, a place run by the husband of one of the two sisters.

The driver of the Mini Cooper that hit them was a 45-year-old man, resident in Nettuno. The first reconstructions indicate that the man would have invaded the opposite lane, violently impacting against the Kia. He was also taken to the hospital and subjected to toxicology and alcohol tests. If the results were to be positive, his position would be significantly worse. In the meantime, the Velletri Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for road homicide.

According to the first hypothesesthe Mini Cooper was traveling the wrong way and did not give way at the intersection. After the impact between the two cars, the Kia lost control and ended up against a wall. The rescuers who arrived quickly found a terrifying scene: the firefighters extracted the lifeless bodies of Sabrina Spallotta and her nephew from the wreckage. The driver of the Kia, the mother and sister of the victims, and the man driving the Mini survived and was taken to the hospital in Aprilia.

For the woman, the possibility of a emergency cesareangiven the pregnancy that was put at serious risk by the accident. Nothing, however, can make the discovery of the loss of her twin sister and son less heartbreaking. The community of Nettuno has gathered around the family affected by this tragedy, expressing its grief and condolences.