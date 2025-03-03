The Barcelona audience has agreed to imput Three executives of NSO Group by him Espionage with Pegasus to Andreu van den EyndeOriol Junqueras lawyer. The seventh section thus estimates the lawyer’s appeal before the refusal of instruction … 24 to expand the investigations against those responsible for the mercantiles that sell the Israeli ‘software’ and points out that it seems “incongruous” to have admitted the complaint for revelation of secrets and “denied the imputation of natural persons that are behind the decisions taken” by the companies indicated.

Thus indicate the magistrates that the complaint of Van den Eynde «Identify the natural persons that would be behind the decisions taken by the legal persons investigated in the case », which is why, says the car consulted by ABC,«It seems absolutely adequate to take a statement as investigated“As long as the cause is also alive against the mercantiles and” the dismissal is not agreed on the activity attributed to them and for which they are being investigated, “he says. Are Omri Laviefounder of the Israeli company that markets the ‘software’; Shalev Hulioalso founder and general director until 2022; and Yuval subkhthe only one that also consists as a member of the Board of Directors of OSY Technologies and Q Cyber ​​Technologies, part of the corporate framework, based in Luxembourg, responsible for the sale and maintenance of the Espía program.

In his complaint extension, Irídia, on behalf of Van den Eynde, said that NSO Group It was founded by three partners, hence the acronym employed: NIV Carmi (N), Shalev Hulio (S) and Omri Lavie (O). In 2014, the first linked society, Osy Technologies Sarl was created in Luxembourg and, two years later, the business project continued to grow with the incorporation of the third complaint: Q Cyber ​​Technologies Sarl. Thus, presumably, the entity indicated, OSY is the denomination created by the people of whom the imputation was requested: Omri Lavie (O), Shalev Hulio (s) and Yuval Sumkh (Y). The expansion of the group continued to “consolidate” with 19 societies related to NSO Group in Luxembourg; “A business framework with complex corporate relationships, but that allow a sufficiently descriptive analysis of coordinated operation under certain personal leadership,” Irídia said.

Now the audience of Barcelona gives the reason to the entity and orders the instructor to cite to declare as investigated to Lavie, Hulio and Sumkh.