The event “When we were young” It will bring together more than 20 bands from musical genres such as rock and punk that caused a stir in the 2000s. Through the official Instagram account of the event, the news was announced and the names of all the groups that will participate were indicated. paramore, My Chemical Romance Y We The Kings, are some of them.

Before the news, users did not hesitate to show their happiness and to comment on the publication. The event’s Instagram account has more than 100,000 followers and features thousands of reactions. In addition, in the recent post it is indicated that the pre-sale of tickets will begin on Friday, January 21 at 10:00 am.

When will the festival take place and which bands will be present?

The event “When we were young”, which takes the name of one of the most popular songs of The killers, It will take place on October 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prices ranging from 225 to 500 dollars are detailed on the festival’s official website. Likewise, it was indicated that the presale will take place this Friday, January 21.

The festival will take place in October and will bring together famous bands that had their greatest popularity in the 2000s. Photo: Composition / Instagram

More than 20 of the most famous bands of the 2000s and that were in the Top music for having catchy lyrics and making their loyal fans dance will be presented. My Chemical Romance, AFI, Avril Lavigne, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, A Day to Remember, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Sleeping With Sirens, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, Paramore and among many other bands will be present at the big event.

What were the reactions of the fans

“I can’t wait”, “This can’t be true”, “Is this real? This is like everyone’s dream lineup”, “I hope it’s not a joke. I’m screaming!”, “Consider doing it in two days, please, the conflicts on the set are already giving me a heart attack”, were some of the reactions from users.