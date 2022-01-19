Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in Sports
Australian Open

People leave empty stadiums at the Australian Open.

People leave empty stadiums at the Australian Open.

Football from Spain, Italy, NBA.

ESPN
1 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Osasuna
3pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Empoly
9pm: NBA, Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
3:30 pm: Spain soccer, Valencia vs. Seville
3pm: Royal Society vs. Atletico Madrid

STAR +
2 pm: African Cup of Nations, Egypt vs. Sudan
2 pm: Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria
2:30 pm: England football, Leicester vs. Tottenham
3pm: Brentford vs. Man Utd

ESPN2
7pm: Australian Open day

sports

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #January

