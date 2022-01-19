Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
People leave empty stadiums at the Australian Open.
Football from Spain, Italy, NBA.
January 18, 2022, 10:42 PM
ESPN
1 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Osasuna
3pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Empoly
9pm: NBA, Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
3:30 pm: Spain soccer, Valencia vs. Seville
3pm: Royal Society vs. Atletico Madrid
STAR +
2 pm: African Cup of Nations, Egypt vs. Sudan
2 pm: Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria
2:30 pm: England football, Leicester vs. Tottenham
3pm: Brentford vs. Man Utd
ESPN2
7pm: Australian Open day
sports
.
