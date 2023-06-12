After yesterday’s presentation at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, more details and pictures on Avowed were published by Feargus Urquhart, head of Obsidianon the official Xbox Wire site, waiting for more information to arrive in the coming months.

We saw the first Avowed gameplay trailer during last night’s Xbox conference, but other information was reported by Feargus Urquhart to better explain what was shown.

The intention behind the game is to allow further exploration of the world of Pillars of Eternity but with a new perspective, a new way of fighting and a new land to explore in the world of Eora.

In Avowed you explore the Living lands, lands particularly rich in mysteries and secrets, dangers and adventures, as reported by Obsidian, as well as choices and consequences. It is a particularly lively and full of life geographical area, which is home to numerous cities, ports and wilder areas covered with very particular flora and fauna.

Each part of the Living Lands has its own ecosystem, with different creatures and very different scenery. Also in Avowed, i travel friends occupy a very important role: the first of these is Kai, a Coastal Auamaua who lives in the Living Lands and decides to help the protagonist, with the support of his pragmatic character but also guided by great ideals. It is his voice that we hear in the new trailer of Avowed, to tell various aspects of the game world.

The combat system in the first person has been particularly studied in depth by Obsidian, offering numerous different possibilities between white weapons, firearms, magic, the possibility of holding two weapons simultaneously and other combinations, thus giving the player numerous choices in fighting against the undead, flora and menacing fauna and many unique enemies.

Avowed will be available in 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, day one on Xbox Game Pass. Further details will be communicated closer to the game’s release.