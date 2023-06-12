Gert-Jan Oskam was living in China in 2011 when he was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the hips down. Now, scientists have put it back in control.

“I’ve been trying to get my feet back for 12 years,” Oskam said. “Now I have learned to walk normally, naturally.”

In a study published in Nature, researchers in Switzerland described implants that provided a “digital bridge” between Oskam’s brain and his spinal cord, bypassing the injured sections. The discovery allowed Oskam, 40, to stand, walk and climb a steep ramp with only the aid of a walker. Over a year after implant insertion, she has retained these abilities and has walked on crutches even with the implant turned off.

“We captured Gert-Jan’s thoughts and translated these thoughts into stimulation of the spinal cord to restore voluntary movement,” said Grégoire Courtine, a spinal cord specialist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, who helped lead the research. .

Oskam had undergone stimulation procedures in previous years and had even regained some ability to walk, but his improvement stalled. He said that these stimulation technologies had left him with the feeling that there was an alien distance between his mind and his body. The new interface changed this, he said. “The stimulation used to control me, and now I control the stimulation.”

The brain-spinal interface used an artificial intelligence thought decoder to read Oskam’s intentions—detectable as electrical signals in his brain—and match them to muscle movements. The etiology of natural movement, from thought to intention to action, was preserved. The only addition was the digital bridge that bypassed the injured parts of the spine.

To achieve this result, the researchers first implanted electrodes into Oskam’s skull and spine. The team then used a machine learning program to observe which parts of the brain lit up when he tried to move different parts of his body. This thought decoder was able to relate the activity of certain electrodes to particular intentions: one setting would turn on whenever Oskam tried to move his ankles, another when he tried to move his hip.

The researchers then used another algorithm to connect the brain implant to the spinal implant, which was configured to send electrical signals to different parts of his body, causing movement.

The team hopes the treatment will become more accessible and effective. “This is our real goal,” Courtine said. “Make this technology available worldwide.”

By: OLIVER WHANG