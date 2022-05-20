Pachuca, without a doubt, is one of the great candidates to win the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The team led by Guillermo Almada finished in first place in the general table after garnering 12 wins, two draws and only three losses. This season, various elements of the Hidalgo team have stood out, such as Nicolás Ibáñez, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez and Kevin Álvarez, who have been the backbone.
On this same level is Avilés Hurtado. The Colombian striker recovered his memory this semester and became a key player for the Bella Airosa team. The 35-year-old soccer player returned to Pachuca in mid-2021 and this semester he had a great season. Throughout 17 games, the winger scored three goals and provided four assists.
Avilés Hurtado has had a long career in Mexican soccer. The Colombian arrived at the beginning of 2013 in Pachuca. He later militated in Jaguares de Chiapas and Xolos de Tijuana, where he raised his level. His great performance led him to be signed by Monterrey in mid-2017.
The element, in general terms, had a good performance with Rayados, but is remembered for missing the decisive penalty in the final against Tigres in the 2017 Apertura.
Recently, a fan reminded the Colombian soccer player of this moment while he was getting ready to get on the team truck. Avilés got upset and answered with an obscene gesture while he entered the vehicle.
The curious moment was recorded on video and the recording was shared through social networks.
#Áviles #Hurtado #angry #fan #reminded #missed #penalty #royal #final
Leave a Reply