the stage of Raul Gudino at the Club Deportivo Guadalajara came to an end, after not having reached an agreement with the board to renew his contract and although he still has six months left on his contract until December of this year with the team, he can now negotiate with any team and so on. He has established it with the rojiblanca directive.
Fortunately for him, the rojiblanco youth squad had the opportunity to play his farewell match and that is because, although he lost his starting position in the middle of the tournament for not reaching an agreement, Raul Gudino was unable to play in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Atlas due to the injury of Miguel Jimenez and with the elimination of the team, his stay at the club ended despite the fact that he had not wanted it that way.
Last Monday, the staff of the Sacred Flock went to Verde Valle to receive instructions on the vacation period and the dates on which they will report to start medical exams before starting the preseason with a view to the 2022 Opening and upon departure, the goalkeeper revealed at all times that he never wanted to leave the team from which he emerged as a professional.
“It hurts not to continue in the club that saw me born, where I grew up, in the club that is practically my life since I was 11 years old, but they are stages. We leave sad, it hurts us all to leave home, but we continue to aspire and prepare for what is to come”
– Raul Gudino.
“It was my idea to stay in Chivas, to be in this institution and the only thing I can say is that I arrived playing and unfortunately, due to the injury of a teammate, but I’m also playing, which is the most important thing and that’s what I’ll stay with” , indicated the goalkeeper.
So far it is not known which other goalkeeper will arrive at the rojiblanca institution or if the new technical director who takes office will promote a goalkeeper from the basic forces, it should be remembered that in the last year the team has dispensed with two of its last goalkeepers Headlines, Anthony Rodriguez Y Raul Gudino.
