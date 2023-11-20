Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Aviation | US Navy plane fails to land in Hawaii

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
Aviation | US Navy plane fails to land in Hawaii

The accident happened at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe.

of the United States a navy plane failed to land in Hawaii, says an American news agency AP. According to the US military, the landing of the P8-A plane took a long time on the runway, as a result of which the plane crashed into the bay.

The accident happened at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe. The base is located approximately 16 kilometers from Honolulu. of The Seattle Times according to the report, all nine people on board survived the accident without injury.

The aircraft in question is manufactured by Boeing, and is used, among other things, for reconnaissance missions.

