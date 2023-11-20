The Dutch state must stop time-consuming and expensive lawsuits against illegal adoptees. Interest groups and experts argue that the state ‘trains’ and ‘litigates extensively’ the adoptees, while the government has allowed tampering for decades. The years-long fight breaks Patrick Noordoven, who was stolen from Brazil as a baby, mentally and financially. ‘What are the minister’s apologies worth?’

#Patrick #stolen #Brazil #sued #state #playing #dirty #game