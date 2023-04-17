Saturday, April 15, 2023



| Updated 04/17/2023 02:02h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

While the students of the future IES number 6 of Torrevieja continue to receive classes at the International Conservatory, the City Council has just closed the plot on which the newly minted center will be able to start operating in prefabricated units. As confirmed to this newspaper by the Councilor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, that plot is on Avenida de los Nenúfares.

So, when the students of the future institute stop working as a delegation of the Torrevigía institute, they will find these classrooms already equipped and with some newly installed neighbors, those of the Amanecer school, whose works are being carried out right opposite today and that will end this June . The City Council is thus little by little closing the fringes that the avalanche of students has left in an educational system thirsty for new places. And that, in addition, it has turned the area of ​​Los Nenúfares into the great street where not only Amanecer is germinating, but also the future school number 14, and which is serving as temporary accommodation for the children of the Inmaculada school, whose demolition and reconstruction is about to start.

For its part, the new institute is expected to have its final location in the future between Espuña avenue, and Abreu, Manzanilla and Caramujo streets, in the surroundings of the residential area of ​​Los Altos; precisely to serve the students of its closest schools: Romualdo Ballester and future Infant and Primary school number 14.

Next week the school admission campaign begins The school admission campaign starts next week. As a novelty, the CEIP number 14 in prefabricated is already being offered and next year there will be very few vacancies at all levels, highlighting the more than 2,000 students who attended this course. In September 2022, the number of students in Torrevieja was 11,300, while almost 13,000 students will finish this course and the ratios per classroom stand at 25 in Infants, 28 in Primary and 33 in Secondary.