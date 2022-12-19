The premiere of “Avatar: the path of water” It has generated various reactions and comments. From the boos against James Cameron by his fans, to the hatred of critics who expected more from this new installment from 20th Century Studios. Similarly, some wonder exactly what the end of the film starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña means. What happened to Jake Sully, Neytiri and the rest of their family in the denouement?

Of course, it goes without saying that this note contains POTENTIAL SPOILERS about the movie.

What happens at the end of “Avatar 2”?

The third act of the film takes us to witness a great battle in the water between the humans led by Colonel Miles Quaritch and the Na’vi of the Metkayina clan, led by Jake Sully, Ronal and Tonowari.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released in theaters and fans are wondering if it has a post-credits scene. Photo: 20th Century Studios

The battle ends up coming down to Jake against Quaritch, who have an intense fight in which the protagonist is victorious. However, he is badly injured and trapped under the great ship of the antagonists.

Neytiri and Tuk (her youngest daughter) are also at the same crossroads. But everything changes when Kiri (the second eldest daughter), who has a powerful connection with Eywa, returns and rescues them using her ability to breathe underwater.

Stephen Lang plays Colonel Quaritch in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Photo: IMDb

However, Spider manages to save his father, so Quaritch manages to survive. This, but not before seeing his son leave to stay with Jake’s family.

Who dies in “Avatar 2”?

Although several humans and Na’vi fall in battle, the biggest casualty in the film is that of Neteyam, the eldest of all of Jake and Neytiri’s children.

Jamie Flatters is Neteyam in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Variety

The young Sully rescues his sisters along with his brother Lo’ak, but in his escape a projectile hits him and pierces part of his chest.

Finally, the body of the firstborn of this new generation is delivered to the sea following the Metkayina tradition.

Jake Sully in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Now, both Jake and Neytiri will have to face this loss and wait for a threat that will return sooner or later.