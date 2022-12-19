Toronto, Canada.- The global agreement on biodiversity reached this morning in Montreal by 188 countries it is being hailed as a historic milestone of the same magnitude as the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

The objective of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), as the pact is officially called, is to Halt and reverse species loss by 2030.

These are some of the key objectives of the text.

1) Protection of 30 percent of the planet by 2030. The so-called 30×30 objective is ensure that at least 30 percent of the planet’s surfaceboth terrestrial and marine, is under a effective system of protection, conservation and management that preserves biodiversity.

2) Subsidies. By 2025 they will be identified and eliminated, phased out or reformed incentives and subsidies that harm biodiversity. By 2030 they have to be reduced by at least 500 billion dollars, starting with the most harmful.

3) Resources for biodiversity. By 2030, at least 200 billion dollars a year will be mobilizedfrom public and private funds, so that developing countries can preserve nature.

4) Financing from rich countries. The developed countries will provide developing countries with at least 20 billion dollars per year by 2025 and at least $30 billion per year by 2030.

5) Indigenous rights. The traditional knowledge, practices and technologies of indigenous peoples and local communities will only be accessible with your authorization, in accordance with national legislation.

6) Pollution. By 2030, the Governments commit to reduce the negative impact of pollution at levels that are not harmful to biodiversity and ecosystem function.

7) Management of wild species. The agreement ensures that the management and use of wild species is sustainable so that they provide social services, economic and environmental, especially to the most vulnerable populations.

8) Consumption. By 2030, the global impact of consumption will be reduced in an equitable way. Food waste will be cut in half and also of excessive consumption significantly. The generation of garbage will be substantially reduced.

9) Genetic information. It establishes a multilateral fund to equitably distribute benefits among providers and users of information on the digital sequence of genetic resources. The fund will be finalized at COP16, to be held in Turkey in 2024.

10) Control and implementation. The Countries are required to report at least every five years on a number of indicators of progress to achieve the goals and objectives of the Global Biodiversity Framework.