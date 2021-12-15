How is the weather going in the next few days? A high pressure area brings us humid and mild air from the Atlantic. Gloomy prospects.
Offenbach – gray skies, mild temperatures – a good week before Christmas the weather is more reminiscent of autumn, and it will stay that way for the time being. The reason for this is the high pressure area “Yascha”, which brings mild and moist air from Central Europe from the Atlantic.
“Since the current is very sluggish, there are hardly any cloud-dissolving factors. The sun no longer manages to heat away the humid air, and so the foggy soup usually lasts all day, ”said Jacqueline Kernn from the weather forecast center of the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Wednesday.
On Thursday, “Yascha” will also receive support from Hoch “Zafira”, which is spreading over Great Britain and with “Yascha” forms a high pressure zone from Ireland to Hungary. In the following days it is usually cloudy, here and there a little drizzle. The nights are mostly frost-free, only in the very south does the temperature drop slightly below zero degrees. “Conclusion: Autumn is not giving up yet,” said the meteorologist.
Winter starts on December 21st. dpa
