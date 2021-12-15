Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from playing for good, after suffering from a heart and respiratory problem.

“I have decided to stop playing professionally, it is a difficult moment, but I am happy with my decision because health comes first,” Aguero said in a press conference at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

The 33-year-old added, with a trembling voice and teary eyes: “I made my decision 10 days ago, after I did everything possible to give hope to play again. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of being a professional player since the moment I touched the ball when I was five. of my age.”

Aguero thanked his two former clubs, saying: “I want to thank Atletico Madrid, who gave me the opportunity when I was eighteen years old, and of course Manchester City, who understands my feelings for this club, and how much care I had there.”

He added, “I don’t know what awaits me in the new era of my life, but I know that there are people who love me and I will always remember the wonderful things.”

Aguero was dizzy in the match against Alaves (1-1) in the Spanish League on October 30, when he was taken to the hospital to undergo the necessary medical tests, and Barcelona announced that “Kun” was following “remedial measures.”

Aguero joined Barcelona earlier this season on a free deal after the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, but he missed about two months at the beginning of the local league due to a calf injury, and therefore he only played five matches in his ranks and scored one goal.

Aguero left Manchester City, crowned with 15 titles, last summer, after contributing to his country’s victory in the Copa America title last July.

The Argentine entered City’s history as the top scorer in its ranks with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in the history of the Premier League (184 goals in 275 games).