It will never be easy to gain the confidence of motorists for Motorways for Italy. The problem of queues and jobs is constant, and in addition the tragedy of the Morandi Bridge has placed a very high barrier between the management and the rest of the Italians. The sale of the company by Atlantia to the consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) is an attempt to revive, currently led by the CEO Roberto Tomasi.

According to reports from the Sole 24 Ore, Tomasi has set a series of objectives that should benefit both the company and motorists. But, of course, at present these are words that will have to be confirmed. Here are the promises: new industrial plan worth 21.5 billion for the modernization of the network, of which 7 billion in maintenance and 14.5 billion in investments; organizational transformation to have new skills in mobility; great works to be built such as the Bologna passer-by, the Genoa gutter; motorways to be improved (third and fourth lanes).

All this will pass from synergies with companies such as Tecne, a leading Italian engineering group for the development in quality of the complex works to be carried out; Pavimental, for the sustainable realization of projects; Movyon (formerly Aspi Tech), for the development of technologies at the service of mobility; Free to X, for the installation of electricity columns and for refunds on delays. Pavimental will play a very important role; it is already among the 5 largest construction companies in Italy; the goal is to bring it to invoice 1.2 billion euros in 2024. It is currently working on the A9, A14 and A1 (Tuscan section). It is also involved in the construction sites of the Terzo Valico, the high-speed railway between Genoa and Milan.

Tomasi says: “We want Pavimental to be a strategic element for the development of the country, synergistically enhancing the supply chain of small and medium-sized enterprises, this also for in-house work“. It will be, as mentioned, a question of trust: after the organizational failures of the past, Autostrade cannot waste the chance.