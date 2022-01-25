The Italian show business is in mourning. Renato Cecchetto is dead at the age of 70: the news of the death of the famous actor and voice actorwhich we remember in Amici My Act II, Fracchia the human beast, but also in Disney Pixar films such as Toy Story, Cars or even for giving voice to Shrek, has been confirmed by the mayor of Adria, where the man was born 70 Years ago.

Renato Cecchetto died while he was hospitalized at the hospital St. Camillus of Rome. A few days ago she had had a accident on a moped in which he had suffered some injuries, which are probably attributable to his death at the age of 70.

Omar Barbieratomayor of Adria, his hometown, clings to his family announcing the death of the actor and voice actor:

I just learned of Renato Cecchetto’s disappearance. News that leaves dismay and pain. I express my personal #cordoglio and that of the whole Adriese community that I represent, to Renato’s family, his wife Miriam, his son, his sister Alice and those who were close to him. Renato was linked to his #Adria, to his Baricetta, where he had lived with his family until the age of twenty, and then continued his studies at the National Academy of Dramatic Art “Silvio d’Amico” in Rome and undertake a career as an actor in theater, cinema and also a voice actor.

The world of cinema and TV is in mourning. Renato Cecchetto was a actor and voice actor Italian famous for giving the voice to the character of Shrek in the Italian version. But during his career he had worked on more than 80 films, collaborating with giants of Italian cinema.

He had in fact collaborated with directors of the caliber of Mario Monicelli, Steno, Marco Ferreri, Damiano Damiani, Florestano Vancini, Carlo Vanzina and Neri Parenti. The films for which we remember him are, for example, My friends – Act II, Fracchia the human beast, Parenti serpenti and Pierino strikes again.

His is the Italian voice of John Ratzenberger in almost all Disney / Pixar films.