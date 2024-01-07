This is one of the very last C63 AMGs with a V8.

It's still hard to believe, but we have finally reached the point where a C63 AMG has a four-cylinder. If you still have an old C63, that's good news, because they are probably experiencing increasing interest…

Of course, Mercedes does not want to pay too much attention to the farewell of the V8, but the outgoing C63 has received a farewell. This in the form of the Final Edition, the car you see in the photos here.

Is this farewell also a worthy farewell? Well, not quite. The Final Edition mainly relies on yellow striping on the hood and sides. There are also yellow accents in the interior and an AMG badge on the C-pillar, but that's about it.

However, the Final Edition may still have been in great demand, because when it was introduced it was already known that the new one would no longer have a V8. This Final Edition, built in a limited edition of 499 pieces worldwide, was therefore the last chance.

Incidentally, the C 63 AMG Coupé has received an indirect successor with a six-cylinder: the new CLE 53 AMG has a real six-in-line. Although that is not a V8, a straight-six is ​​not to be sneezed at either.

With this spot from @spotcrewda we will once again put the Final Edition in the spotlight. Have you also spotted something special? Then we would love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots and who knows, your spot might appear in this section next time!

This article Autoblog Spot of the Week: Mercedes-AMG C 63 Final Edition first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Autoblog #Spot #Week #MercedesAMG #Final #Edition