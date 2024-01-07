There are 138.1 million units in the country, or 1.8% of all banknotes in circulation; Among currencies, R$0.01 is the rarest

The R$200 note was still rarer than the R$1 in 2023. It is the note with the fewest units in circulation in Brazil, according to data from the B.C. (Central Bank) on December 31, 2023. There were 138.1 million of them in the country against 148.6 million R$1.

Of the available notes, the R$200 note is equivalent to 1.8% of all units. Brazil has 7.8 billion banknotes in circulation. The R$100 note has the most units available in the country: 1.9 billion.

Among the currencies, the R$0.10 is the most common, with more than 8 billion copies. The R$0.01 one has less circulation: 3.2 billion.

According to data from the Central Bank, the number of R$200 notes has increased annually. The banknote was launched on September 2, 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic increased the circulation of cash.