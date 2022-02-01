According to the data ISTAT more recently, Italy experienced a 6.5% growth in Gross Domestic Product in 2021. We have not seen such a figure since 1976, in the very last queue of the post-war boom. However, without any parallelism, the Italian car market has not had the same luck, especially in the last months of the year. Another fact that confirms the different direction of the two economies: Italy lacks about 0.5% to return to pre-pandemic levels. While for the car market the missing units sold compared to 2019 are 460,000, and they are not few.

According to Corriere della Sera, the crisis in the auto sector could jeopardize further growth in GDP, increasing the difficulty for the government of Mario Draghi, current prime minister. “The real problem is that on the road to the Italian GDP of the year of grace 2022, two boulders are parked: the expensive bills and the crisis in the automotive sector. Will they be so invasive as to compromise the recovery of the economy and stop GDP? According to the Mef, which obviously welcomed the Istat survey, the government’s objective for 2022 remains that of growth of more than 4%. […] While waiting for tourism to restart with all that it drips on hotels, cities of art and transport, it is industry that finds itself in front of the aforementioned boulders. According to the latest economic bulletin of Ref Ricerche, «the gas crisis will diminish over the course of the year» but in the short term it is causing disasters. And as for the automotive problems, the new redundancies (700 to Bosch and 1,500 to Marelli) they are linked to the timing of the transition to electricity adopted by the EU and which worries businesses and trade unions alike“.

“The tricolor performance was higher than that of the eurozone, which last year grew according to preliminary estimates by 5.2%. Good news for investors, on the day they took their breath away for the reconfirmation of Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale. However, enthusiasm for what was done last year fades in the face of more recent fears. Italia Spa has already slowed down in the latter part of 2021, if we consider that the quarterly variation was reduced to 0.6% while traveling on + 2.6 / 2.7% between spring and summer. This is a stronger than expected figure, but coupled with the recent decline in confidence and mobility indices (flows to stores are 20% below normal), it sounds the alarm bell. For the National Consumers Union “inflation and expensive fuel will weigh on GDP, both for the reduction of consumption and for the bankruptcy of some companies caused by unsustainable costs ». Yesterday gasoline broke through 1.8 euros“, We read on Repubblica.