The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, and its American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, will address this Tuesday by telephone the security guarantees demanded by Moscow and the response of Washington to these, informed the Russian diplomacy.

(Read here: The pulse of the United States and Russia in the UN for the crisis in Ukraine)

“The central issue will be the reaction of the Russian side to American ideas on Russia’s proposals in the field of security guarantees,” Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoted by the official TASS agency.

(Also: Russia assures that it will not back down in the face of US sanctions threats)

After the telephone conversation, the statement added, “Lavrov is expected to comment on the situation to the media.”

Last January 26 U.S and the NATO provided Russia with their written responses to the “proposals for security guarantees”.

Although its text has not been published, the statements by the US and the Atlantic Alliance show that the West will not make concessions on key issues for Moscow, which, among other demands, demands that NATO renounce its open-door policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. See also Security Council votes to extend the UN mission in Libya Photo: EFE / EPA / GRIGORY SYSOYEV

The conversation will be the first between Blinken and Lavrov after Washington responded to demands for security guarantees from Moscow, a response that has been met with skepticism by Russia.

Last Friday, the Russian president, Vladimir PutinHe assured in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that neither the US nor NATO have responded to the “main concerns” of Russian security.

Among them, he mentioned Russia’s categorical refusal of NATO’s expansion to the east, clearly alluding to Ukraine and also to Georgia, and the deployment of offensive weapons near Russian borders.

(It may interest you: the US prepared sanctions ‘against members of the Russian elite and their families’)

He also alluded to the withdrawal of the allied military infrastructure to the positions it held in 1997 before expansion into Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space (1999 and 2004).

According to the spokesman for the US Department of State, Ned Price, the conversation that Blinken and Lavrov will hold on Tuesday will be “a new step on the path of diplomacy and dialogue”, amid the tensions generated by the accumulation of Russian troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Washington warned that it is preparing various scenarios, including harsh sanctions on Russia, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

The White House believes that there is a “clear possibility” that Russia will invade Ukraine this month, but the Ukrainian government has played down that warning and insisted that it does not see a worsening of the situation greater than what has been seen before. .

EFE

More news

– Europe is on the way to the law that ‘he who pollutes pays’

– Johnson responds to party report: ‘I get it and I’ll fix it’