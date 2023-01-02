The car market closes 2022 on a positive note, with a +21% which is worth 104,915 new registrations against the 86,717 units sold in the same month last year. However, this is an ephemeral result given that from January to December the drop was 9.7%, a figure that is very close to the historic low of 2013: 1,316,702 units sold in 2022 against 1,304,500 registrations made record that year. A figure that therefore highlights the tensions that the sector is still going through and the need for targeted interventions, as underlined by the president of UNRAE himself Michael Crisci.

“In front of this far from exciting picture We are sorry that in such an important and profoundly changing moment in the automotive world, nothing new is foreseen in the Budget Law just approved for a sector that must rapidly face a profound industrial and commercial reconversion of the supply chain to support the transition towards sustainable mobility . While appreciable, what has been done so far is not enough, the data clearly demonstrate it, and we hope that improvement measures can soon be envisaged to achieve this goal”. The analysis of the market structure of the month of December made by the association that unites foreign car manufacturers showed a growth in private users, with a share of 58.3%, down by -4.3% compared to the same period last year. Self-registrations confirmed the decreasing volume and share and closed the year at 8.5% of the total (-1.4%). Strong growth in long-term rental, which reaches 28.7% of the total market in December, thanks to the excellent performance of Top and Captive, and closes 2022 with a 23.1% share (+5.5%) . Short-term leasing also recovered in December, however at the end of the year it stopped at 3.9% of the market share (-0.4%). The positive trend of the companies continues, with a 7% share in December and 6.2% (+0.5%) in the 12 months of 2022.

Between feeds, petrol and diesel show double-digit growth in the month, but lose in volume on the 2022 total, closing respectively at 27.5% (-2.2% compared to all of 2021) and 20% of share (-2.6 %). LPG closes December and the total year is growing, archiving 8.9% of preferences (+1.6%) in the whole of 2022. The slowdown of methane continues, which in 2022 stops at just 0.8% of representation. In December, ECVs covered 9.4% of the preferences, with pure electrics (BEV) at 4.3% and plug-ins (PHEV) at 5.1%; for the entire year they closed respectively at 3.7% (-0.9%) and 5.1% (+0.4%). The hybrids are very dynamic and close 2022 gaining over 5 points of share, at a 34.1% share, with a 9.1% for the “full” hybrids and 25.0% for the “mild” hybrids.