Minister Norma Piña has been elected this Monday as president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN). With this appointment, the jurist has become the first woman to preside over the highest court in Mexico. In her first words as her president, Piña thanked her colleagues, the other 10 ministers of the SCJN plenary session, for “congruence”: “For breaking what seemed like an inaccessible glass ceiling.” In just three rounds of voting, Piña has gotten the necessary six votes. In second place was Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, with five. Yasmín Esquivel, involved in the thesis plagiarism scandal, was ruled out after the second round, where she only reached one.

This Monday, the SCJN has made history. In a country with an immense debt of justice towards its women, the most important court in Mexico is going to be directed by one of them. Norma Piña has a 34-year judicial career and since 2015 on the Supreme Court. She anticipated it in November in an interview with EL PAÍS before the other candidates were revealed: “I want to be the first female president of the Supreme Court. And, if the ministers are consistent with the resolutions they have passed, they should vote for a woman.” Today those words have come true.

Piña has said, after receiving the applause of her peers, that she will embody a double representation: on the one hand, that of her colleagues, the ministers, and on the other, that of women. “Being the first woman elected, I also represent women. I feel accompanied, supported by all of them and us. I feel very strong, because I know that we are all here showing that we can. I thank those who have always believed, those who have not tired of fighting to corner our patriarchal culture, I honor those who are no longer there”, he said and assured: “We will strive every day to create a more fair, more egalitarian for women”.

